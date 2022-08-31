ñol

This Analyst Cuts Price Target On Snap? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
August 31, 2022 7:42 AM | 1 min read
This Analyst Cuts Price Target On Snap? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday
  • Citigroup cut the price target on Snap Inc. SNAP from $16 to $10. Citigroup analyst Ronald Josey also downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Snap shares fell 7% to $9.31 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc lowered Ambarella, Inc. AMBA price target from $120 to $100. Keybanc analyst John Vinh maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Ambarella shares fell 8.2% to $77.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham cut I-Mab IMAB price target from $41 to $33. Needham analyst Gil Blum maintained a Buy rating on the stock. I-Mab shares rose 0.3% to $6.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Telsey Advisory Group cut American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO price target from $17 to $15. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating on the stock. American Eagle shares rose 1.1% to close at $11.77 on Tuesday.
  • RBC Capital cut Chewy, Inc. CHWY price target from $59 to $56. RBC Capital analyst Steven Shemesh maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Chewy fell 11.1% to $33.26 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays boosted The Gap, Inc. GPS price target from $6 to $9. Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih also upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Gap shares rose 0.2% to $9.69 in pre-market trading.

