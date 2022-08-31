ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

SAP Taps Airbus Finance Chief Dominik Asam As Next CFO

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
August 31, 2022 6:43 AM | 1 min read
SAP Taps Airbus Finance Chief Dominik Asam As Next CFO
  • SAP SE SAP roped in Airbus SE EADSY finance chief and director Dominik Asam as its CFO and director, effective March 7, 2023.
  • Outgoing CFO Luka Mucic will remain a board member until March 31, 2023.
  • Asam joined Airbus as CFO and a member of the Executive Committee in April 2019. Airbus will now prepare for the succession of Asam, who will remain fully in charge until his departure.
  • “Dominik Asam is a well-rounded and experienced leader in global finance and technology, and with that the right person to continue powering SAP’s successful cloud transformation,” Supervisory Board Chair Hasso Plattner said, noting Asam’s experience in senior roles at major companies.
  • In July, SAP slashed its adjusted profit outlook to €7.6 billion - €7.9 billion, from the previously expected €7.8 billion - €8.25 billion, citing charges related to the war in Ukraine.
  • Price Action: SAP shares closed lower by 0.07% at $84.52 on Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsManagementTech