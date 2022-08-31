by

SAP SE SAP roped in Airbus SE EADSY finance chief and director Dominik Asam as its CFO and director, effective March 7, 2023.

Asam joined Airbus as CFO and a member of the Executive Committee in April 2019. Airbus will now prepare for the succession of Asam, who will remain fully in charge until his departure.

“Dominik Asam is a well-rounded and experienced leader in global finance and technology, and with that the right person to continue powering SAP’s successful cloud transformation,” Supervisory Board Chair Hasso Plattner said, noting Asam’s experience in senior roles at major companies.

In July, SAP slashed its adjusted profit outlook to €7.6 billion - €7.9 billion, from the previously expected €7.8 billion - €8.25 billion, citing charges related to the war in Ukraine.

Price Action: SAP shares closed lower by 0.07% at $84.52 on Tuesday.

