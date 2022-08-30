ñol

RBC Capital Initiates Coverage On Leidos; Sees 10% Upside

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
August 30, 2022 3:11 PM | 1 min read
RBC Capital Initiates Coverage On Leidos; Sees 10% Upside
  • RBC Capital analyst Ken Herbert initiated coverage on Leidos Holdings Inc LDOS with a Sector Perform rating, and a price target of $106, implying an upside of 10.5%.
  • The analyst mentions that as the leading government service firm, LDOS is well positioned to benefit from expanding opportunities and margin stability as programs mature and as the Dynetics business accelerates into 2023-2024.
  • In Herbert's opinion, the defense product and M&A strategy need to be more clearly defined for the benefit of investors.
  • The analyst states that greater buyback activity would accelerate earnings growth, but he expects management to prioritize continued M&A investments.
  • LDOS is currently trading at a ~10% discount to its government services peers on a P/E basis.
  • Price Action: LDOS shares are trading lower by 1.35% at $95.91 on the last check Tuesday.

