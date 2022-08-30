ñol

Lockheed Martin Lags Defense Peers On Slower Top-Line Growth Outlook & Lack Of Catalysts, Says This Analyst

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
August 30, 2022 2:59 PM | 1 min read
Lockheed Martin Lags Defense Peers On Slower Top-Line Growth Outlook & Lack Of Catalysts, Says This Analyst
  • RBC Capital analyst Ken Herbert initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin Corp LMT with a Sector Perform rating and a price target of $460, implying an upside of 7.9%.
  • The analyst mentions that as the largest defense contractor globally, LMT is often viewed as a proxy for the sentiment on the defense sector.
  • Herbert stated that the defense fundamentals have positively inflected. LMT will see LSD top-line growth due to a flat outlook for the F-35, timing of new program awards, and a maturing of its legacy portfolio.
  • New program wins could be positive catalysts, but stock reflects NGAD success, the analyst added.
  • Herbert believes that the current budget environment will support growth in the classified and existing programs of record.
  • Meanwhile, the analyst believes LMT will lag defense peers on a relative basis due to its slower top-line growth outlook and lack of near-term catalysts.
  • Price Action: LMT shares are trading lower by 0.77% at $426.35 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Aerospace & DefenseBriefsIndustrialsAnalyst ColorNewsPrice TargetInitiationAnalyst Ratings