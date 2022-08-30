ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

General Dynamics Initiated At RBC Capital, With Notable Upside

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
August 30, 2022 2:23 PM | 1 min read
General Dynamics Initiated At RBC Capital, With Notable Upside
  • RBC Capital analyst Ken Herbert initiated coverage on General Dynamics Corp GD with Outperform rating and a price target of $275, implying an upside of 19%.
  • The analyst states that GD is a leading supplier of business jets, government IT services, ships, and ground equipment for the aerospace and defense industry. It faces near-term risk associated with the broader economic outlook, he added.
  • Also ReadGeneral Dynamics Lands $1.1B Foreign Military Sales Order
  • GD is investing to substantially increase its Gulfstream jet production, which should be a source of revenue and margin upside through 2024 as the company looks to further its competitive position.
  • Herbert believes the company faces substantial execution risk, but the rating reflects the ability to own a leading global brand at an attractive valuation.
  • Price Action: GD shares are trading lower by 0.89% at $231.61 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsPrice TargetInitiationAnalyst Ratings