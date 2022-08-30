- RBC Capital analyst Ken Herbert initiated coverage on General Dynamics Corp GD with Outperform rating and a price target of $275, implying an upside of 19%.
- The analyst states that GD is a leading supplier of business jets, government IT services, ships, and ground equipment for the aerospace and defense industry. It faces near-term risk associated with the broader economic outlook, he added.
- GD is investing to substantially increase its Gulfstream jet production, which should be a source of revenue and margin upside through 2024 as the company looks to further its competitive position.
- Herbert believes the company faces substantial execution risk, but the rating reflects the ability to own a leading global brand at an attractive valuation.
- Price Action: GD shares are trading lower by 0.89% at $231.61 on the last check Tuesday.
