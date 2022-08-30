- Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin reiterated an Overweight and $40 price target on Confluent, Inc CFLT.
- He hosted investor meetings with Confluent management and became more optimistic about the company's positioning in the current environment.
- Despite fears of a nearer-term slowdown from CFLT's consumption-based model, the management stressed the difference between operational and analytical workloads, pointing to (1) the mission-critical nature of data streaming within end-user tech stacks, (2) ongoing bookings success over the last few quarters, and (3) that not all consumption models are the same.
- He senses that CFLT can continue to execute through the noise, only seeing minimal impacts from the broader backdrop.
- The analyst reports no change to his positive thesis and sees a vast event-streaming opportunity ahead, and thinks recent investments can help fuel a rapid adoption cycle and long 'stream' of excessive growth for CFLT.
- He derived the price target using a higher valuation than other companies in software.
- Still, with room for meaningful upside, given the vast, open-ended nature of the event-streaming opportunity, unique competitive positioning, and Confluent's differentiated tech platform, he thinks it presents significant product-led optionality.
- Price Action: CFLT shares traded lower by 1.30% at $26.88 on the last check Tuesday.
