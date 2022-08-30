ñol

Toyota July Vehicle Production Drops; Flags Uncertainty

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 30, 2022 7:57 AM | 1 min read
Toyota July Vehicle Production Drops; Flags Uncertainty
  • Toyota Motor Corp's TM global vehicle production for the month of July fell 6.9% Y/Y to 835,192 units.
  • Worldwide sales for July declined 6.2% to 872,757 units.
  • The fall in production and sales is due to the impact of COVID-19 and chip shortage caused by the increased demand for semiconductors.
  • Also ReadScandal Eﬀect - Toyota-Led Commercial Vehicle Partnership Expels Hino Motors
  • The company also said it is difficult to predict when the situation will improve and that there may be disruption in production in the coming period.
  • The automaker had previously said that the average monthly production for the three months (August through October) would be about 850,000 units.
  • Toyota's production forecast for the fiscal year totals approximately 9.7 million units.
  • Price Action: TM shares closed at $151.77 on Monday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

