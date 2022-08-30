by

Following a widely-watched competition staged against the backdrop of regional tensions, Taiwan's China Airlines Ltd stated that it would purchase 16 Boeing Co BA 787 widebody aircraft to replace its aging fleet of Airbus SE EADSY ) A330s reported Reuters.

stated that it would purchase 16 787 widebody aircraft to replace its aging fleet of ) A330s reported Reuters. The politically sensitive deal worth $4.6 billion at list prices was announced weeks after a visit to Taipei by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

China Airlines said the 787s would allow it to phase out its fleet of 22 older A330s. Deliveries of the 787s are expected to start in 2025

The orders for the 787-9 version include options for eight more and conversion rights to the higher-capacity 787-10 model.

Price Action: BA shares are trading higher by 1.55% at $167.98 during the premarket session on Tuesday. EADSY shares closed lower by 0.20% at $25.16 on Monday.

BA shares are trading higher by 1.55% at $167.98 during the premarket session on Tuesday. EADSY shares closed lower by 0.20% at $25.16 on Monday. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNews