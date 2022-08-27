'#Tim Apple' Trends on Twitter As Representative Green Takes A Jibe At Biden For Failing To Recall Her Name

At first glance, the “Tim Apple” trending Twitter hashtag could mislead people to believe that the one who started it may have made an error, apparently wrongly referring to Apple, Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook's name.
How did the trend start? President Joe Biden, while speaking to reporters outside the White House recently, took a potshot at Republicans, who opposed his decision to cancel student loans.
“I found it fascinating that some of the folks who were talking about ‘this is big spending’ are the same people that got $158,000 in PPP money,” he said.
The president was trying to bring up the name of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who apparently received forgiveness for her $183,000 federal student loan, but could not recall her name. This shouldn’t come as a surprise. Last year, in September, he once forgot the name of the then Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and instead referred to him as “That fella down under.”
On Greene, Biden said, "Including the... what's her name? That woman who believes in... well, anyway, a whole lot of Republicans got a lot of money. The very people criticizing."
Greene didn’t take this kindly and expressed her displeasure on Twitter. If it weren’t for Biden’s dementia, he would have remembered, she said. Giving credit to former President Donald Trump, the Representative said at least Trump knows everyone’s name.
“Joe is a career politician that knows nothing about making payroll during a tyrannical government shutdown,” she added.
Biden’s supporters didn’t to take this lying low. They quickly responded, recalling previous instances when Trump made his own gaffes. One Twitter user shared a long list of these, with "Tim Apple" topping the list. In 2019, Trump had referred to Cook as Tim Apple in a meeting of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board at the White House.
Tim Apple (Cook)— Matt McCullough (@MattysCrazyMind) August 27, 2022
JD Mandel (Vance)
Rick Gates (Matt "Pedo" Gaetz)
Truth Central (Social)
Ron Ryan (Paul Ryan)
Ken Canterbury (Chuck)
Mike Bolton (John)
Jim Perry (Rick)
Mike Pounds (Pence)
Benjamin Betanyahu (Netanyahu)
That Fellow Down Under (Australian PM)
Melanie (Melania) https://t.co/14uG4q1Q9W
Another recalled the Tim Apple incident and said Biden knows Greene’s name but wouldn’t want to give her the hype by uttering it. A few also pointed to Trump mispronouncing his wife’s name as “Melanie” instead of “Melania.”
Photo: Courtesy of Gage Skidmore and jlhervàs on flickr
