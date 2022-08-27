Life Expectancy Dropped In 2020 In Every US State — Highest In Hawaii, Lowest In Mississippi

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics, life expectancy in every state in the U.S. dropped by three years in 2020.
During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. life expectancy dropped by 1.8 years, the biggest drop since World War II. Overall, life expectancy at birth was 77.0 years.
The report found that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and higher drug overdose deaths, life expectancy declined in all 50 states and the District of Columbia from 2019 to 2020.
According to a CDC report, COVID-19 was the third-leading cause of death in 2020, resulting in more than 350,000 deaths.
The report said that Hawaii had the highest life expectancy at 80.7 years, while Mississippi had the lowest at 71.9 years.
New York saw the most significant fall in life expectancy, from 80.7 years to 77.7 years, and Hawaii saw the smallest drop, from 80.9 years to 80.7 years.
Based on gender, women had an overall higher life expectancy than men at 79.9 years compared to 74.2.
According to the report, in Hawaii, men had a life expectancy of 77.6 years in 2020, and women had a life expectancy of 83.8 years.
Similarly, In Mississippi, men had a life expectancy of 68.6 years in comparison with the life expectancy of women at 75.2 years.
World Health Organization data suggest the U.S. ranks 40th in longevity globally, just behind Turkey and ahead of Ecuador.
Photo: Pedro Szekely on flickr
