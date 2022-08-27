Biden 'Poking The Panda' Will Trigger US-China Conflict, Singapore Ex-Minister Says

Singapore’s former foreign minister George Yeo said the Taiwan-China relations are “dangerous” and “troubling” while adding that Washington was “poking the panda” over an issue “so sensitive, it’d react neurologically.”
What Happened: Yeo, who is now a visiting scholar at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore, said the constant interference by the U.S. will lead to “a bomb which will explode in our faces,” the South China Morning Post reported.
See Also: China's Xi Jinping Plans To Meet With Biden In First Foreign Trip In Nearly 3 Years: WSJ
He further added that the U.S. decision-making process looked fractured due to President Joe Biden’s “weak” presidency. “If there is a strong U.S. presidency, I don’t think we would be in danger, but because he is weak, and many people are playing different games, we wouldn’t really know.”
Meanwhile, Chinese officials are reportedly planning a possible trip by President Xi Jinping to Southeast Asia in November, which includes a face-to-face meeting with Biden.
The Biden administration has long sought and has not yet confirmed an in-person meeting between the two leaders amid the simmering tensions over Taiwan, trade, and other issues.
Read Next: 'It's Absurd, It's Brainwashing': Hong Kong Conducts Mainland-Like 'Study Sessions' Of Xi Jinping's Speech
