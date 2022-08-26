'It's Absurd, It's Brainwashing': Hong Kong Conducts Mainland-Like 'Study Sessions' Of Xi Jinping's Speech

Hong Kong has started mainland China-like "study sessions" celebrating President Xi Jinping's recent speech during his visit to the city.
What Happened: Thousands of civil servants, lawmakers, and business leaders have taken part in nearly 100 political study seminars organized by the authorities since the July 1 remarks by the Chinese president, commemorating the 25th anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong to the People's Republic of China, Nikkei Asia reported.
See Also: 'Xi Jinping Doesn't Scare Me': Senator Marsha Blackburn Vows Not To Be Bullied By 'Communist China' As She Lands In Taiwan
According to experts, these sessions are common on the mainland but almost unheard of in Hong Kong. "This is new here, and these sessions are very systematic and extensive," Johnny Lau, a political commentator, told the publication.
"In the mainland, they're called ideological study sessions, even though (in Hong Kong) they officially call it a 'symposium'," he said.
The report noted that copies of Xi's remarks were also being distributed to hundreds of local schools.
A local principal told the publication that "in the past few weeks, I, along with other teachers, been invited to many sessions that focus on national education and understanding China."
"It's absurd. It's brainwashing," he added.
The developments came as China looks to tighten its grip on the city amid conflicts with Taiwan, where it claims sovereignty. While Xi has consistently pledged to maintain Hong Kong's semi-autonomous "one country, two systems" governance style, he has also said the city must be run by "patriots."
Check out more of Benzinga's Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.