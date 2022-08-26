'It's Absurd, It's Brainwashing': Hong Kong Conducts Mainland-Like 'Study Sessions' Of Xi Jinping's Speech

Hong Kong has started mainland China-like "study sessions" celebrating President Xi Jinping's recent speech during his visit to the city.

What Happened: Thousands of civil servants, lawmakers, and business leaders have taken part in nearly 100 political study seminars organized by the authorities since the July 1 remarks by the Chinese president, commemorating the 25th anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong to the People's Republic of China, Nikkei Asia reported.

According to experts, these sessions are common on the mainland but almost unheard of in Hong Kong. "This is new here, and these sessions are very systematic and extensive," Johnny Lau, a political commentator, told the publication.

"In the mainland, they're called ideological study sessions, even though (in Hong Kong) they officially call it a 'symposium'," he said.

The report noted that copies of Xi's remarks were also being distributed to hundreds of local schools.

A local principal told the publication that "in the past few weeks, I, along with other teachers, been invited to many sessions that focus on national education and understanding China."

"It's absurd. It's brainwashing," he added.

The developments came as China looks to tighten its grip on the city amid conflicts with Taiwan, where it claims sovereignty. While Xi has consistently pledged to maintain Hong Kong's semi-autonomous "one country, two systems" governance style, he has also said the city must be run by "patriots."

