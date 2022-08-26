AMD And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq Composite dropped more than 300 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.
When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
Advanced Micro Devices
- The Trade: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD EVP, Computing & Graphics Rick Bergman sold a total of 3,000 shares at an average price of $92.39. The insider received around $277.17 thousand from selling those shares.
- What’s Happening: AMD recently issued Q3 sales guidance with a midpoint below estimates and said it lowered PC business outlook.
- What AMD Does: Advanced Micro Devices designs microprocessors for the computer and consumer electronics industries. The majority of the firm's sales are in the personal computer and data center markets via CPUs and GPUs.
Also check this: Investor Sentiment Improves With Powell's Speech In Focus
Fox Factory Holding
- The Trade: Fox Factory Holding Corp. FOXF Director Elizabeth A Fetter sold a total of 2,600 shares at an average price of $99.32. The insider received around $258.23 thousand as a result of the transaction.
- What’s Happening: Fox Factory recently reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued Q3 and FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
- What Fox Factory Holding Does: Fox Factory Holding Corp is a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of performance-defining products and systems used primarily on bikes, Side-by-Sides, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, ATVs, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
Have a look at our premarket coverage here .
Intercontinental Exchange
- The Trade: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. ICE SVP, HR & Administration Douglas Foley sold a total of 1,600 shares at an average price of $107.73. The insider received around $172.37 thousand from selling those shares.
- What’s Happening: Intercontinental Exchange recently reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and updated FY22 sales guidance.
- What Intercontinental Exchange Does: Intercontinental Exchange is a vertically integrated operator of financial exchanges and provides ancillary data products. Though the company is probably best known for its ownership of the New York Stock Exchange, which it acquired in 2013, ICE operates a large derivatives exchange, too.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.