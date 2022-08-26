5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the consumer defensive sector:

Ingles Markets IMKTA - P/E: 6.58 Mannatech MTEX - P/E: 8.28 Perdoceo Education PRDO - P/E: 7.91 RLX Technology RLX - P/E: 4.72 Herbalife Nutrition HLF - P/E: 8.34

Ingles Markets's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $3.57, whereas in Q2, they were at 3.61. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.76%, which has increased by 0.05% from 0.71% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, Mannatech reported earnings per share at $0.34, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $0.06. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.21%, which has increased by 0.89% from last quarter's yield of 2.32%.

Perdoceo Education saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.5 in Q1 to $0.42 now. Most recently, RLX Technology reported earnings per share at $0.04, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at $0.06. This quarter, Herbalife Nutrition experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $0.99 in Q1 and is now $0.96. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.71%, which has decreased by 1.82% from last quarter's yield of 3.53%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.