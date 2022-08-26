Dell Technologies, Open Text And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session

- Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM shares fell 12.7% to $27.27 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results and issued Q1 FY23 sales guidance below estimates.
- Danimer Scientific, Inc. DNMR fell 8.4% to $4.59 in pre-market trading. Danimer Scientific filed for mixed-securities shelf offering of up to $100 million.
- Open Text Corporation OTEX dropped 8.5% to $34.09 in pre-market trading as the company announced plans to acquire Micro Focus International plc MFGP for $6 billion.
- Seagen Inc. SGEN fell 8.1% to $151.00 in pre-market trading after Bloomberg reported acquisition talks with Merck stalled over purchase price.
- Golden Ocean Group Limited GOGL fell 7% to $10.10 in pre-market trading. Golden Ocean Group recently reported a second-quarter FY22 revenue increase of 14.9% year-over-year to $316.66 million.
- Zhihu Inc ZH declined 6.5% to $1.44 in pre-market trading after surging over 11% on Thursday.
- Bilibili Inc. BILI shares fell 5.3% to $25.90 in pre-market trading after climbing 12% on Thursday.
- Dell Technologies Inc. DELL fell 4.9% to $45.55 in pre-market trading. Dell Technologies reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates.
Also check this out: US Stock Futures Down; All Eyes On Fed Chair Powell .
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.