'Xi Jinping Doesn't Scare Me': Senator Marsha Blackburn Vows Not To Be Bullied By 'Communist China' As She Lands In Taiwan

U.S. Senator, Marsha Blackburn, landed in Taiwan on Thursday despite mounting pressure from Xi Jinping-led Chinese government that claims sovereignty over the island.
What Happened: Blackburn, a Tennessee Republican, became the latest member of Congress to visit Taiwan and marks the fourth visit by an American politician — since U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's controversial trip — to the island.
"Taiwan is our strongest partner in the Indo-Pacific Region. Regular high-level visits to Taipei are long-standing U.S. policy," Blackburn said in a statement.
In tweets Friday morning, the U.S. senator reiterated her support for Taiwan and said, "I will never kowtow to the Chinese Communist Party."
"I just landed in Taiwan to send a message to Beijing — we will not be bullied. The United States remains steadfast in preserving freedom around the globe, and will not tolerate efforts to undermine our nation and our allies," she added.
"I will continue to stand with the (Taiwanese) and their right to freedom and democracy. Xi Jinping doesn't scare me."
I will continue to stand with the Taiwans and their right to freedom and democracy.
Indiana's Republican governor Eric Holcomb also visited Taiwan earlier this week. Taiwan's presidential office spokesperson Chang Tun-Han said President Tsai Ing-wen and Holcomb discussed "economic, trade, technological and cultural collaborations."
