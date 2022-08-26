NetApp, Autodesk And Other Big Gainers From Thursday

U.S. stocks closed higher with the Dow Jones gaining more than 300 points on Thursday. Here is the list of some big stocks recording gains in the previous session.
- Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN climbed 38% to settle at $37.33. Shares of several Chinese stocks traded higher after the Chinese government announced new stimulus spending, which lifted investor sentiment. Anticipation of the Fed's Jackson Hole symposium is also impacting stocks.
- Snowflake Inc. SNOW jumped 23.1% to close at $196.28 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued product revenue guidance.
- Destination XL Group, Inc. DXLG climbed 19.8% to close at $5.03 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 GAAP EPS and sales results and raised FY22 sales guidance.
- Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. YMM surged 14.7% to close at $8.03 after reporting upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Lancaster Colony Corporation LANC gained 14.1% to close at $167.26 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Pinterest, Inc. PINS rose 14.1% to close at $24.01. Reports suggest the company's collage app Shuffles has sent out pre-release invites that are trending among TikTok users.
- MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO gained 13.8% to close at $6.94. MINISO Group reported a fourth-quarter FY22 sales decline of 6.3% year-on-year to RMB2.32 billion ($346 million), beating the analyst consensus of $338.22 million.
- HighPeak Energy, Inc. HPK surged 13.2% to close at $28.17. HighPeak Energy 10% owner John Paul Dejoria bought a total 2,313,744 shares at an average price of $21.61.
- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. ACLS gained 12.9% to close at $81.73.
- Futu Holdings Limited FUTU surged 12.8% to settle at $45.91. Shares of several Chinese stocks traded higher after the Chinese government announced new stimulus spending, which lifted investor sentiment.
- Pinduoduo Inc. PDD climbed 12.4% to close at $59.83. Shares of several Chinese stocks traded higher after the Chinese government announced new stimulus spending, which lifted investor sentiment. Anticipation of the Fed's Jackson Hole symposium is also impacting stocks.
- Bilibili Inc. BILI gained 12.1% to settle at $27.36. Shares of several Chinese stocks traded higher after the Chinese government announced new stimulus spending, which lifted investor sentiment.
- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited MLCO surged 11.2% to settle at $5.77. Shares of several Chinese stocks traded higher after the Chinese government announced new stimulus spending, which lifted investor sentiment.
- Shoe Carnival, Inc. SCVL gained 11% to settle at $25.09 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- 360 DigiTech, Inc. QFIN rose 10.9% to close at $15.87. Shares of several Chinese stocks traded higher after the Chinese government announced new stimulus spending, which lifted investor sentiment.
- Coty Inc. COTY gained 10.6% to close at $8.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued guidance.
- Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY rose 9.6% to close at $4.12. Reports suggest New York regulators set a cap of 150 conditional marijuana retail permits for the first round of adult-use business licensing.
- JD.com, Inc. JD gained 9.2% to settle at $64.91.
- Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA gained 8% to close at $99.89. Alibaba Group kicked off its seventh Maker Festival in Guangdong, China, the province with the maximum Taobao stores, Pandaily reported.
- NetApp, Inc. NTAP gained 7.9% to close at $78.56 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Autodesk, Inc. ADSK rose 2.3% to close at $220.15 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued FY23 guidance above estimates.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.