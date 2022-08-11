As Elon Musk Points To Japan 'Adult Diaper' Stats To Back His 'Population Collapse' Warning — Another Metric Worries Tokyo

Days after Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk reiterated his warning about the plummeting population of Earth and pointed to the ratio of "adult diapers" to "baby diapers" in Japan as a cause of concern, another metric is now worrying the country's capital Tokyo.
What Happened: Data from Tokyo now shows that the waiting list for admissions in daycare facilities in Japan stood at a record low.
The number of children waiting to be admitted to daycare facilities in Tokyo stood at about 300 as of April this year, plunging almost 97% from the peak of 8,586 in 2017, according to Japan Times.
See Also: Elon Musk's SpaceX Denied Rural Broadband Subsidy By FCC Over Decline In Speeds
The number of childbirths in Tokyo has been falling for six years in a row since 2015. Consequently, the number of children on nursery waiting lists has also dropped for five straight years since 2018.
However, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike attributed the growth to a steady increase in the number of nursery centers. "The policy measures we have put above everything else in order to support the healthy growth of children have surely borne fruit," she said.
This came after Elon Musk, in a recent appearance on the "Full Send" podcast, said, "People are living longer, that's the only reason why the population of Earth isn't plummeting." He suggested that the "metric to track" the population is the "ratio of adult diapers to baby diapers," pointing to statistics from Japan.
Meanwhile, adult diaper production in Japan has seen a 49.05% rise from 5.81 billion to 8.66 billion between 2011 to 2020, according to Statista data.
Check out more of Benzinga's Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.