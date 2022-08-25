Why Snowflake Is Trading Higher By 20%, Here Are 51 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KPRX jumped 91% to $0.2530 after Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $6.50.
- Cosmos Holdings Inc. COSM gained 33% to $0.52 after the company's subsidiary SkyPharm launched its first Sky Premium Life products on Amazon in the U.S.
- 9F Inc. JFU rose 37.2% to $0.5898 after dropping 28% on Wednesday.
- Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. DRUG jumped 30% to $2.5850 after gaining 49% on Wednesday. Bright Minds priced overnight marketed offering of 2.858 million units at $1.40 per unit.
- Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN gained 29.1% to $34.92. Shares of several Chinese stocks traded higher after the Chinese government announced new stimulus spending, which lifted investor sentiment. Anticipation of the Fed's Jackson Hole symposium is also impacting stocks.
- Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. KAVL rose 26.5% to $1.6700 after the company announced that the U.S. Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the company's subsidiary Bidi Vapor after the FDA failed to consider marketing plans and sales access restrictions.
- Vaccitech plc VACC shares climbed 25% to $5.89. The company recently posted a profit for the second quarter.
- TDCX Inc TDCX shares gained 23.4% to $10.28. TDCX , on Wednesday, reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 23.3% year-on-year to $116.6 million, beating the consensus of $114.2 million.
- Snowflake Inc. SNOW gained 20.3% to $191.80 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued product revenue guidance.
- Avaya Holdings Corp. AVYA gained 19% to $1.5099. Shares of software and IT Services companies traded higher amid overall market strength as traders anticipate Fed chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole economic symposium. T
- Uxin Limited UXIN gained 18.5% to $ 0.7250. Shares of several Chinese stocks traded higher after the Chinese government announced new stimulus spending, which lifted investor sentiment. Anticipation of the Fed's Jackson Hole symposium is also impacting stocks.
- Shoe Carnival, Inc. SCVL jumped 16.3% to $26.29 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- ECMOHO Limited MOHO shares rose 16.3% to $0.17.
- FREYR Battery FREY rose 16.2% to $12.29. FREYR Battery entered into strategic partnership with Hana Technology.
- Destination XL Group, Inc. DXLG gained 14% to $4.79 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 GAAP EPS and sales results and raised FY22 sales guidance.
- Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. TCRT rose 13.7% to $2.32 after jumping 20% on Wednesday. Alaunos Therapeutics recently reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TMBR gained 13.3% to $0.1217. Timber Pharmaceuticals recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.15 per share.
- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. ACLS surged 13% to $81.80.
- SunLink Health Systems, Inc. SSY jumped 11.8% to $1.79.
- Lancaster Colony Corporation LANC gained 11.4% to $163.26 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- HighPeak Energy, Inc. HPK surged 10.6% to $27.55. HighPeak Energy 10% owner John Paul Dejoria bought a total 2,313,744 shares at an average price of $21.61.
- Pinterest, Inc. PINS rose 10% to $23.14. Reports suggest the company's collage app Shuffles has sent out pre release invites that are trending among TikTok users.
- JD.com, Inc. JD gained 10% to $65.38.
- Pinduoduo Inc. PDD rose 9.2% to $58.08. Shares of several Chinese stocks traded higher after the Chinese government announced new stimulus spending, which lifted investor sentiment. Anticipation of the Fed's Jackson Hole symposium is also impacting stocks.
- Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. ALLR rose 8.2% to $1.3199 after gaining 5% on Wednesday. Ladenburg Thalmann recently downgraded Allarity Therapeutics from Buy to Neutral.
- Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA surged 7.4% to $99.37. Alibaba Group kicked off its seventh Maker Festival in Guangdong, China, the province with the maximum Taobao stores, Pandaily reported.
- Coty Inc. COTY gained 7.1% to $7.91 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued guidance.
- NetApp, Inc. NTAP rose 7% to $77.89 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Autodesk, Inc. ADSK rose 3% to $220.72 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued FY23 guidance above estimates.
Losers
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON shares fell 20.8% to $10.68 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued Q1 sales guidance below estimates.
- Bit Brother Limited BTB fell 18.3% to $0.2026.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. ANPC fell 16.5% to $0.2875 after gaining 38% on Wednesday.
- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. NERV fell 16.1% to $6.30. Minerva Neurosciences shares gained over 66% on Wednesday after Point72 Asset Management reported an 8.8% passive stake in the company.
- ERYTECH Pharma S.A. ERYP declined 16.1% to $1.04 after the company announced it will stop its plans to pursue a Biologics License Application seeking approval for Graspa in hypersensitive acute lymphoblastic leukemia following feedback from the FDA.
- SuperCom Ltd. SPCB fell 13.5% to $0.3649. SuperCom shares jumped 62% on Wednesday after the company announced it was awarded a $33 million national electronic monitoring contract of an EU member country.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited INDO dipped 13.4% to $10.32.
- Riverview Acquisition Corp. RVAC shares fell 13.4% to $11.95 after jumping 35% on Wednesday.
- Grab Holdings Limited GRAB dropped 12.9% to $3.1350 following Q2 results. Grab Holdings reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 79% year-on-year to $321 million.
- Reborn Coffee, Inc. REBN fell 12.8% to $2.8950.
- WeTrade Group, Inc. WETG fell 12.2% to $2.2396. WeTrade recently entered into strategic partnership with Guyguide to exclusively design and provide Monkeypox testing kits and insurance coverage products for traveling packages to US, Canada, Australia and European countries.
- ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. CNET dropped 12.1% to $0.7399. ZW Data Action Tech recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.05 per share.
- Amesite Inc. AMST declined 11.2% to $0.7899. Amesite recently announced it has partnered with Central Michigan University to deliver a complete Enterprise Learning Community Environment.
- Magic Empire Global Limited MEGL dropped 11.2% to $9.41.
- Splunk Inc. SPLK fell 10% to $99.38. Splunk reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. However, the company said total ARR is expected to be approximately $3.65 billion; Cloud ARR is expected to be roughly $1.8 billion (was previously $3.9 billion and $2.0 billion, respectively).
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. APE fell 9.3% to $6.46 on volatility following the stock’s IPO debut on Monday.
- Relay Therapeutics, Inc. RLAY declined 8.8% to $23.81.
- Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR dropped 8.2% to $152.43 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued Q3 EPS guidance below estimates.
- Burlington Stores, Inc. BURL declined 8% to $150.57 after the company reported mixed Q2 earnings results and issued guidance.
- Salesforce, Inc. CRM fell 7.1% to $167.20. Salesforce reported upbeat results for its second quarter, but lowered its annual projections.
- Zuora, Inc. ZUO fell 4.2% to $8.57 after the company reported Q2 results and issued FY23 forecast. Zuora also announced plans to acquire Zephr.
- Box, Inc. BOX declined 3.9% to $28.13 following Q2 results. The company also sees FY23 adjusted EPS of $1.13-$1.16 and sales of $992 million to $996 million.
