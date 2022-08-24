Why Citi Trends Is Trading Lower By 17%, Here Are 47 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. DRUG shares jumped 77% to $2.35. Bright Minds priced overnight marketed offering of 2.858 million units at $1.40 per unit.
- SuperCom Ltd. SPCB gained 41% to $0.3671 after the company announced it was awarded a $33 million national electronic monitoring contract of an EU member country.
- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. NERV shares rose 37% to $6.18 after Point72 Asset Management reported an 8.8% passive stake in the company.
- SciSparc Ltd. SPRC gained 32% to $1.23 after the company announced additional pre-clinical results of its Psychedelic-based Pharma Collaboration for treatment for cocaine addiction using MEAI.
- Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. TRQ climbed 25% to $29.14 after Rio Tinto Group raised its offer to buy out Turquoise Hill Resources.
- FGI Industries Ltd.FGI rose 21.5% to $3.9843 after jumping around 20% on Tuesday. FGI Industries recently posted Q3 EPS of $0.10.
- Farfetch Limited FTCH shares climbed 18.9% to $9.32 after the company announced the acquisition of a 47.5% stake in YNAP.
- HCW Biologics Inc. HCWB gained 18.7% to $2.60. HCW Biologics recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.10 per share.
- Bird Global, Inc. BRDS shares rose 18.4% to $0.5105. Bird secured permit extensions and expanded to new U.S. cities.
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON gained 17.5% to $13.15 after the company announced it launched products, apparel and accessories in Amazon's US stores.
- Absolute Software Corporation ABST jumped 17.3% to $11.99 following upbeat quarterly results.
- Cosmos Holdings Inc. COSM jumped 16.6% to $0.4219. Cosmos Holdings recently posted Q2 sales of $13.21 million.
- GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT shares gained 16.3% to $30.99 after dipping over 35% on Tuesday. Gigacloud Technology recently priced its IPO at $12.25 per share.
- Energy Fuels Inc. UUUU surged 15.3% to $6.99.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY rose 15.3% to $10.12 after the company reportedly secured a loan deal to bolster its balance sheet. The home goods retailer has selected a lender following a marketing process undertaken by JPMorgan Chase & Co, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
- Flexsteel Industries, Inc. FLXS gained 15% to $19.67 after GSC Generation submitted a proposal to acquire the company for $20.80 per share in cash.
- Denison Mines Corp. DNN gained 14.5% to $1.26.
- Tattooed Chef, Inc. TTCF rose 14% to $7.15 after the company announced an expanded distribution agreement with Walmart that will increase the availability of the company's branded products in stores across the US.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. ANPC gained 14% to $0.2853.
- Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. KAVL jumped 13.2% to $1.2335.
- Playtika Holding Corp. PLTK rose 11.7% to $11.52. The company recently posted downbeat quarterly results.
- Cameco Corporation CCJ gained 11.6% to $26.28.
- Fluence Energy, Inc. FLNC rose 11.6% to $19.54.
- Natura &Co Holding S.A. NTCO gained 9.3% to $6.33.
- ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. CHPT jumped 9% to $15.48.
- HighPeak Energy, Inc. HPK gained 7.3% to $24.42.
- Intuit Inc. INTU rose 5.6% to $474.64 after the company reported better-than-expected financial results.
- JD.com, Inc. JD gained 5.6% to $60.44. JD.com reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 5.4% year-on-year to $40 billion, beating the consensus of $38.63 billion.
Losers
- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. WINT shares dipped 23.2% to $0.5375. WindTree shares jumped 55% on Tuesday after the company announced it has entered into a global licensing agreement for the development and commercialization of KL4 surfactant and AEROSURF.
- Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. STBX shares fell 22.2% to $11.98 after jumping 285% on Tuesday. Starbox Group priced 5 million share IPO at $4.00 per share.
- ScanSource, Inc. SCSC dropped 20.3% to $27.23 after the company posted downbeat Q4 earnings.
- Nordstrom, Inc. JWN dipped 18.9% to $18.82. Nordstrom reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter, but lowered its FY22 outlook.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM shares dropped 17.5% to $0.2930 after the company announced share consolidation to meet Nasdaq listing criteria.
- Citi Trends, Inc. CTRN fell 17.1% to $25.33 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Bit Brother Limited BTB fell 15.2% to $0.2450. Bit Brother New York recently signed a lease agreement with access to 62.5MWs of green power.
- Eqonex Limited EQOS fell 14.1% to $0.5499 after jumping around 20% on Tuesday.
- Caleres, Inc. CAL dropped 13.4% to $25.80 following Q2 results.
- GreenLight Biosciences Holdings GRNA dropped 13.3% to $3.40.
- FlexShopper, Inc. FPAY dropped 13% to $2.40.
- XORTX Therapeutics Inc. XRTX dipped 12.2% to $1.5717. XORTX Therapeutics recently announced positive results from its pharmacokinetics bridging study.
- Bone Biologics Corporation BBLG fell 11.8% to $1.41.
- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. HSDT fell 11.2% to $0.6304. Helius Medical Technologies shares gained 29% on Tuesday after Roth Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $5.
- Advance Auto Parts, Inc. AAP declined 9.5% to $180.16 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results and issued FY22 guidance.
- Vivakor, Inc. VIVK dropped 9.2% to $1.78.
- TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. MEDS fell 9.1% to $1.2094 after the company reported a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. RVPH fell 8.7% to $1.3597 after climbing 53% on Tuesday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.29 per share.
- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. ZTO dropped 8.6% to $24.45 after the company announced a proposed offering of $870 million convertible senior notes.
