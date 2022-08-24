US Urges Citizens To Leave Ukraine Immediately Amid Fears Of Renewed Russian Attacks Around Aug 24: 'Conditions May Deteriorate Without Warning'

The U.S. embassy is urging American nationals in Ukraine to leave the country immediately as Russia is expected to attack civilian infrastructure and government facilities on the war-torn country's independence day.

What Happened: Kyiv on Wednesday will be celebrating 31 years of independence of Ukraine from the Soviet Union — a date that coincides with six months from when Putin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began.

See Also: Putin Could Try To Do 'Something Particularly Disgusting, Cruel' On Aug 24, Warns Zelenskyy. 'Line Beyond Which No Negotiations Are Possible'

The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv is particularly worried that Vladimir Putin "could try to do something particularly disgusting, particularly cruel," as stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier.

A security alert on the embassy's website said, "the U.S. Embassy urges U.S. citizens to depart Ukraine now using privately available ground transportation options if it is safe to do so."

"The security situation throughout Ukraine is highly volatile, and conditions may deteriorate without warning," it added.

Zelenskyy and other Ukrainian officials have also warned that the Kremlin army may carry out intense attacks, including missile strikes, around Aug. 24.

The Ukrainian government has also warned its citizens to be "especially careful" on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"There is an increased threat of missile attacks and other provocations — both inside the country and outside," said Andrii Yusov, a spokesperson for Ukraine's Ministry of Defense said, earlier.

Check out more of Benzinga's Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.