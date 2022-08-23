FDA Approves Abbott's New Spinal Cord Stimulation Device For Pain

- The FDA has approved Abbott Laboratories ABT new Proclaim Plus spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system featuring FlexBurst360 therapy.
- The next generation of Abbott's proprietary BurstDR stimulation, FlexBurst360 therapy, offers pain coverage across up to six areas of the trunk and/or limbs and enables programming that can be adjusted as a person's therapeutic needs evolve.
- The Proclaim Plus SCS system is recharge-free with a battery lasting up to 10 years. It can be used with Abbott's NeuroSphere Virtual Clinic connected care technology, which allows a person to communicate with a physician through secure in-app video chat and remotely receive stimulation settings in real-time.
- SCS therapy, also known as neurostimulation, is an implanted device that sends mild electrical pulses to the nerves along the spinal cord to relieve chronic pain.
- BurstDR therapy is Abbott's exclusive stimulation technology that delivers pulses – or bursts – of mild electrical energy to alter pain signals as they travel from the spinal cord to the brain.
- Price Action: ABT shares are down 1.25% at $106.09 on the last check Tuesday.
