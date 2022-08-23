Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the consumer cyclical sector:

D.R. Horton DHI - P/E: 4.68 1-800-Flowers.com FLWS - P/E: 9.19 Thor Industries THO - P/E: 4.42 Victoria's Secret VSCO - P/E: 5.78 Buckle BKE - P/E: 6.64

This quarter, D.R. Horton experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $4.03 in Q2 and is now $4.67. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.23%, which has increased by 0.02% from 1.21% last quarter.

Most recently, 1-800-Flowers.com reported earnings per share at $-0.32, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at $1.34. Thor Industries saw an increase in earnings per share from 4.79 in Q2 to $6.32 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.41%, which has increased by 0.38% from 2.03% last quarter.

Victoria's Secret has reported Q1 earnings per share at $1.11, which has decreased by 58.89% compared to Q4, which was 2.7. This quarter, Buckle experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $1.12 in Q1 and is now $1.01. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 4.33%, which has increased by 0.68% from last quarter's yield of 3.65%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.