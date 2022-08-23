Why Twitter Stock Is Falling Today

Twitter Inc TWTR shares are trading lower Tuesday after an ex-Twitter executive alleged that the social media company has reckless and negligent security policies.

According to several reports, former Twitter exec Peiter Zatko filed a whistle-blower complaint with several regulatory authorities, accusing Twitter of "extreme, egregious deficiencies" in its digital security practices.

Zatko has reportedly made accusations about Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, as well as other executives and directors, noting that they took part in "extensive legal violations."

Zatko also says that he "witnessed senior executives engaging in deceitful and/or misleading communications affecting Board members, users and shareholders" on several different occasions throughout 2021.

Zatko notes that thousands of Twitter employees had "wide access to the company’s internal software and that access was not closely monitored," suggesting that the company's digital security practices are insufficient.

TWTR Price Action: Twitter has a 52-week high of $54.57 and a 52-week low of $31.30.

The stock was down 3.51% at $41.50 at press time, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Photo Mix from Pixabay.