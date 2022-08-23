Snapchat Is Sending Marin Software Stock Higher: What's Going On?

Marin Software Inc MRIN shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced the ability to optimize Snap Inc's SNAP Snapchat ad campaigns through its MarinOne platform.
Marin Software said the integration with Snapchat's marketing API gives advertisers better insights and helps them improve the performance of their Snapchat campaigns through machine learning and automation.
Analytical grids provide flexible reporting across Snapchat campaigns, as well as paid media metrics from other social, search, display and e-commerce platforms all in one place for a comprehensive analysis of performance.
"Snapchat has an enormous reach with millennial and Gen Z shoppers who hold $4.4 trillion in global spending power. This gives brands an incredible opportunity to drive brand awareness and revenue with their future customers," said Chris Lien, chairman and CEO of Marin Software.
Marin Software is a provider of digital marketing software for performance-driven advertisers and agencies.
MRIN Price Action: Marin has a 52-week high of $5 and a 52-week low of $1.58.
The stock was up 24.6% at $2.18 at time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.
Photo: Souvik Banerjee from Pixabay.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
