Palo Alto Networks, Aerie Pharmaceuticals And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session

- Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AERI shares rose 34.5% to $15.00 in pre-market trading. Alcon AG ALC agreed to acquire Aerie Pharmaceuticals for $15.25 per share, valuing Aerie at about $770 million.
- Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. TCRT gained 9.2% to $1.78 in pre-market trading after dropping over 9% on Monday. Alaunos Therapeutics recently reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Borr Drilling Limited BORR shares rose 8.5% to $3.95 in pre-market trading. Borr Drilling recently announced US offering 6.9 million common shares at public offering price of $3.60 per share.
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc.PANW rose 8.5% to $551.47 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued FY23 guidance above estimates. The company’s board also announced a three-for-one stock split.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY gained 6.4% to $9.83 in pre-market trading after declining 16% on Monday.
- WeTrade Group, Inc. WETG gained 6.3% to $5.61 in pre-market trading. WeTrade Group recently said it is in an advanced discussion with Zhixun Biotechnology Limited to launch an in-depth cooperative sales promotion of Zhixun's disinfectant - Zhuchang, in China and international markets.
- Tenaris S.A. TS gained 5.4% to $27.18 in pre-market trading.
- Dada Nexus Limited DADA rose 5% to $6.85 in pre-market trading. Dada Nexus) reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 54.7% year-on-year, to RMB2.28 billion.
Also check this out: U.S. Stock Futures Edge Higher Following Monday's Sell-Off, Crude Oil Rises .
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.