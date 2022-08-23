Russia Says UK Can't Question Putin-Led Country's 'Moral Right' To Sit At G20 Over Its Own 'Illegal And Aggressive Military Campaigns'

Russia's embassy in the U.K. hits out at London for a "hypocritical" statement by its foreign ministry last week that questioned Vladimir Putin's country's "moral right" to sit at the Group of 20 summit.
What Happened: The Russian embassy said in a statement that it "considers such statements especially hypocritical after the U.K., together with NATO allies discredited itself by actively participating in illegal and aggressive military campaigns in Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya and Syria, as well as in other countries of the Middle East and Africa."
See Also: Putin, Biden And Xi Expected To Be In Bali Together For G-20 Summit, Says Indonesia President
We consider the recent @FCDOGovUK statement on #Russia's "moral right" to sit at #G20 as a sign of #UK's apparent despair amid deadlocked efforts of British foreign policy to impose a perception of � being internationally isolated on the global community.https://t.co/fEVeKsNZI7 pic.twitter.com/Pmvwsvq0y9— Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) August 22, 2022
This came after a spokesperson for U.K.'s foreign ministry said last week that Russia had no moral right to sit at the G20 "while its aggression in Ukraine persists."
"We welcome Indonesia's efforts to ensure that the impacts of Russia's war are considered in G20 meetings, as well as indications that Ukraine may be represented by President (Volodymyr) Zelenskiy at the G20 Leaders Summit," the spokesperson said.
Indonesia will be the host nation for the upcoming G20 summit in November, and its President Joko Widodo has confirmed that Russian leader Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will attend the Group of 20 summit in Bali along with other leaders.
