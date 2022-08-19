Putin, Biden And Xi Expected To Be In Bali Together For G-20 Summit, Says Indonesia President

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will be attending the Group of 20 summit in Bali later this year along with other leaders, according to Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

What Happened: Both the leaders were planning to show up at the November summit being held at the resort island of Bali, Jokowi, as he is popularly known, confirmed it to Bloomberg in an interview.

“Xi Jinping will come. President Putin has also told me he will come,” he said.

This would also be the first time Xi, Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden will meet in person since Russia invaded Ukraine in February — the attack which has left the G20 leaders divided.

Indonesia will be chairing the G20 major economies summit this year and has faced immense pressure from Western nations to withdraw its invitation to Putin after his invasion of Ukraine.

The Kremlin, in a statement, said Putin and Jokowi discussed preparations for the G-20 summit in Bali on a phone call; however, it didn’t mention whether the Russian leader would attend the summit.

Meanwhile, Chinese officials are reportedly planning a possible trip by President Xi to Indonesia in November, where he intends to do a face-to-face meeting with Biden, according to the Wall Street Journal.

