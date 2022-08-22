Marin Software Stock Soars After Hours On Snapchat Update: What's Driving The Action?

Marin Software Inc MRIN shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company announced the ability to optimize Snap Inc's SNAP Snapchat ad campaigns through its MarinOne platform.

Marin Software said the integration with Snapchat's marketing API gives advertisers better insights and helps them improve the performance of their Snapchat campaigns through machine learning and automation.

Analytical grids provide flexible reporting across Snapchat campaigns, as well as paid media metrics from other social, search, display and e-commerce platforms all in one place for a comprehensive analysis of performance.

"Snapchat has an enormous reach with millennial and Gen Z shoppers who hold $4.4 trillion in global spending power. This gives brands an incredible opportunity to drive brand awareness and revenue with their future customers," said Chris Lien, chairman and CEO of Marin Software.

Marin Software is a provider of digital marketing software for performance-driven advertisers and agencies.

MRIN Price Action: Marin has a 52-week high of $5 and a 52-week low of $1.58.

The stock was up 36.6% in after hours at $2.39 at press time, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: www_slon_pics from Pixabay.