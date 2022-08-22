5 Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the communication services sector:

Salem Media Group SALM - P/E: 1.33 Lumen Technologies LUMN - P/E: 5.7 Liberty Global LBTYA - P/E: 2.8 Urban One UONEK - P/E: 4.52 Gogo GOGO - P/E: 7.14

Salem Media Group saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.06 in Q1 to $0.33 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 8.77%, which has increased by 1.87% from last quarter's yield of 6.9%.

Lumen Technologies has reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.35, which has decreased by 44.44% compared to Q1, which was 0.63. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 9.04%, which has increased by 0.27% from 8.77% last quarter.

Liberty Global has reported Q2 earnings per share at $1.67, which has decreased by 11.17% compared to Q1, which was 1.88. Most recently, Urban One reported earnings per share at $0.28, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $0.3. Most recently, Gogo reported earnings per share at $0.17, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $0.18.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.