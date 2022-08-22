Vodafone To Sell Hungarian Business For $1.8B: Report

- Vodafone Group Plc VOD forged an agreement with Hungarian 4iG and state-run Corvinus Zrt to divest its Hungarian business for 715 billion forints ($1.8 billion) in cash, Reuters reports.
- The deal excluding Vodafone's shared services business VOIS will likely create Hungary's second largest telecoms operator.
- "The Hungarian Government has a clear strategy to build a Hungarian-owned national champion in the (Information and Communications Technology) sector," Vodafone CEO Nick Read said.
- They look to complete the transaction by the end of 2022.
- Earlier, Vodafone agreed to sell its operations in Ghana to Telecel Group for undisclosed terms.
- Vodafone clocked a 1.6% revenue growth in the first quarter of FY23 to €11.28 billion, mainly driven by service revenue growth in Europe and Africa. The organic revenue growth was 2.7% Y/Y.
- The service revenue grew 1.3% Y/Y to €9.51 billion. The organic service revenue growth was 2.5% Y/Y.
- Price Action: VOD shares traded lower by 1.11% at $14.24 in the premarket on the last check Monday.
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
