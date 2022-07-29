Vodafone Agrees To Sell Its Ghana Operations To Telecel: Report

- Vodafone Group Plc VOD agreed to sell its operations in Ghana to Telecel Group, Bloomberg reports quoting a company email.
- The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- Vodafone entered Ghana in 2008, paying the west African county’s government $900 million for 70% of Ghana Telecommunications Co. The government retained a 30% holding in the business.
- In Africa, Vodafone steadily consolidated interests under its sub-Saharan subsidiary Vodacom Group Ltd VDMCY.
- Vodafone CEO Nick Read focused the group on Europe and Africa as he streamlined a sprawling operation.
- Telecel plans to help fund the acquisition by offloading the Ghana business’s mobile towers later.
- Founded in 1986, Telecel operates in over 30 countries.
- Vodafone clocked first-quarter FY23 revenue growth of 1.6% year-on-year to €11.28 billion, mainly driven by service revenue growth in Europe and Africa.
- Price Action: VOD shares traded higher by 0.42% at $14.45 in the premarket on the last check Friday.
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
