Kim Jong-Un Fires 2 Cruise Missiles In Yellow Sea As US And South Korea Prepare For Drills

Kim Jong-un-led North Korea fired two cruise missiles toward the Yellow Sea on Wednesday, months after it tested eight short-range ballistic missiles.
What Happened: "Early this morning, we detected that North Korea fired two cruise missiles into the West Sea from Onchon, South Pyongan province," an unnamed military official told Seoul's Yonhap news agency.
The South Korean and the United States military authorities are analyzing details of the missiles' flight, including the range, AFP reported citing a defense ministry official.
See Also: Kim Jong-un Lifts Mask Mandate, Distancing Rules After North Korea Declared COVID-19 Victory
The missile launches come a day after Seoul and Washington began a four-day preliminary joint drill in preparation for the long-suspended live field training known as Ulchi Freedom Shield, which takes place from Aug. 22 to Sept. 1.
Meanwhile, Pentagon on Tuesday said the U.S. and its allies South Korea and Japan participated in a joint missile defense exercise last week amid a raging conflict with North Korea.
Check out more of Benzinga's Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.