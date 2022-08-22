Why GigaCloud Technology Jumped 206%; Here Are 79 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- GigaCloud Technology Inc GCT shares jumped 206% to close at $48.01 on Friday on continued volatility following the company's IPO on Thursday.
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. AGLE shares gained 80.2% to close at $0.91 after the company announced a marketing authorization application for pegzilarginase for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency has been submitted to and successfully validated by the European Medicines Agency.
- Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I DNAA jumped 48.3% to settle at $14.07 following the completion of the SPAC merger with Akili.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. AXSM rose 40.4% to close at $59.55 after the company announced the U.S. FDA has approved Auvelity for the treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.
- Lottery.com Inc. LTRY gained 31.8% to settle at $0.48.
- Volcon, Inc. VLCN rose 31.5% to settle at $2.42 after the company announced it has received over $100 million of pre-production orders for the Stag.
- Greenbrook TMS Inc. GBNH gained 29.5% to close at $3.07. Greenbrook TMS recently posted Q2 loss of $0.41 per share.
- Graphex Group Limited GRFX jumped 21.4% to close at $2.50. Graphex Group announced closing of upsized $11.7 million public offering and NYSE American listing.
- Immunovant, Inc. IMVT gained 21.1% to settle at $6.21.
- Foot Locker, Inc. FL climbed 20% to close at $38.39 after the company reported Q2 results and announced a CEO transition. B of A Securities and Citigroup upgraded their ratings on the stock.
- T Stamp Inc. IDAI gained 19.9% to settle at $1.75.
- Aditxt, Inc. ADTX gained 18.5% to settle at $0.19.
- Assure Holdings Corp. IONM climbed 17.7% to close at $1.40. Assure Hldgs recently posted Q2 loss of $0.37 per share.
- Bill.com Holdings, Inc. BILL shares jumped 16.7% to close at $174.29 after the company announced better-than-expected Q4 results and issued sales guidance above estimates.
- Bionomics Limited BNOX rose 16.2% to close at $8.15.
- Taylor Devices, Inc. TAYD gained 16.1% to settle at $9.81 after reporting a sharp rise in Q4 earnings.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. APDN gained 14.2% to close at $4.11. Applied DNA submitted PCR-based Monkeypox virus diagnostic test for approval to New York State Department of Health.
- Regis Corporation RGS gained 13.8% to close at $1.57.
- Mannatech, Incorporated MTEX surged 12.8% to settle at $26.50. Mannatech recently reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 17.7% year-on-year, to $35 million, compared to $42.5 million.
- Secoo Holding Limited SECO jumped 11.3% to close at $0.2650 following announcement of equity investment led by private equity firm HCYK.
- Bruush Oral Care Inc. BRSH gained 11.3% to settle at $2.36.
- Avaya Holdings Corp. AVYA rose 11.2% to close at $0.7246. Avaya recently received New York Stock Exchange notice regarding late form 10-Q filing.
- Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT shares gained 10% to close at $1.10. Summit Therapeutics CEO Robert W Duggan acquired a total of 94,849,203 shares at an average price of $0.97.
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY jumped 9.9% to settle at $71.29 following reports suggesting Berkshire Hathaway has requested approval to accumulate up to a 50% stake.
- Blueprint Medicines Corporation BPMC gained 8.7% to close at $69.66. Blueprint Medicines recently announced topline results from the registrational Part 2 of the PIONEER trial of Ayvakit (avapritinib) for non-advanced systemic mastocytosis (SM).
- SaverOne 2014 Ltd SVRE rose 6.5% to close at $2.78.
- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. MOBQ rose 6.2% to close at $1.37 after the company reported Q2 year over year sales growth of 273%.
- Marpai, Inc. MRAI rose 6.2% to close at $0.8494. Marpai Director Yaron Eitan recently acquired a total of 31,000 shares at an average price of $0.79.
- LumiraDx Limited LMDX rose 5% to close at $1.26. LumiraDx recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results.
Losers
- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. AXDX dipped 49.4% to close at $1.26 after the company announced the pricing of a public offering of 17,500,000 shares valued at approximately $35 million.
- Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. DRUG declined 42.4% to settle at $1.25. Shares of Bright Minds Biosciences jumped 136% on Thursday amid an increase in retail investor interest.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY shares dropped 40.5% to close at $11.03 after an amended 13D filing showed Ryan Cohen has a 0% stake in the company.
- Capstone Green Energy Corporation CGRN shares dipped 38.8% to close at $2.41 on Friday after the company announced the pricing of a public offering of 2,934,498 shares valued at approximately $8 million.
- Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. CRXT dropped 27.2% to close at $0.2062. Clarus Therapeutics posted a Q2 loss of $0.24 per share.
- Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN fell 23.1% to settle at $50.85 on possible profit taking after the stock surged on Thursday.
- Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited RKLY dipped 23% to close at $1.41.
- MMTec, Inc. MTC dropped 22.3% to close at $1.88.
- StoneCo Ltd. STNE fell 22.3% to close at $9.06 after the company reported Q2 results and said Marcelo Baldin, Chief Financial Officer, is departing from the company.
- Lizhi Inc. LIZI shares fell 22.2% to close at $1.37 after reporting Q2 results.
- Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. EYES fell 21.2% to settle at $4.35.
- CI&T Inc CINT fell 21.2% to close at $9.02. CI&T recently posted Q2 EPS of R$0.20.
- Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. GROV dipped 20.9% to close at $5.52.
- 23andMe Holding Co. ME fell 20.3% to close at $3.33. 23andMe announced that the company’s CFO Steven Schoch will resign, effective September 1.
- Wayfair Inc. W dropped 20.1% to close at $57.01 after the company announced it will cut its workforce by approximately 870 employees, representing approximately 5% of its global workforce and approximately 10% of its corporate team.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. BBIG fell 20% to close at $1.16.
- Amyris, Inc. AMRS fell 18.9% to settle at $2.88.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. MAXN fell 18.3% to close at $17.86 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results and issued Q3 sales guidance below estimates.
- Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. NAUT dipped 17.2% to settle at $2.21.
- Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. MNMD dropped 16.9% to settle at $0.8474 on possible profit taking after the stock surged on Thursday.
- PAVmed Inc. PAVM fell 16.7% to close at $1.20.
- Otonomo Technologies Ltd. OTMO dropped 16.4% to close at $0.55.
- Agrify Corporation AGFY dropped 16.3% to settle at $1.03. Agrify signed a definitive agreement with its institutional lender to successfully amend its existing credit facility.
- HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. HIVE declined 15.8% to close at $5.32. Shares of crypto-related stocks traded lower amid a drop in Bitcoin and Ethereum prices.
- Palatin Technologies, Inc. PTN dropped 15.7% to close at $0.2615 after the company announced a 1-for-25 reverse stock split.
- Inotiv, Inc. NOTV fell 15.7% to settle at $20.83. Inotiv recently reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc MARA fell 15.5% to close at $13.18 amid a decline in Bitcoin and Ethereum prices.. Marathon Digital recently posted a Q2 loss of $1.75 per share.
- Tritium DCFC Limited DCFC fell 15.3% to settle at $7.08.
- Warby Parker Inc. WRBY declined 15.1% to settle at $13.79.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. PSTV dropped 15.1% to settle at $0.72. Plus Therapeutics shares gained 54% on Thursday after the company announced it was awarded $17.6 million Product Development Research grant by the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas to fund radiotherapeutic, Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. NEPT fell 14.9% to settle at $1.72. Neptune Wellness shares jumped around 50% on Thursday after the company announced sales have outperformed Walmart's expectations.
- Sunworks, Inc. SUNW dropped 14.8% to settle at $3.34. Shares of solar-related companies traded lower in sympathy with Maxeon, which reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results and issued Q3 sales guidance below estimates.
- Arco Platform Limited ARCE fell 14.7% to settle at $15.00 following Q2 results.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX dipped 14.7% to close at $6.66. Shares of retail and e-commerce companies traded lower as investors assess this week's earnings reports from Walmart and Target. Stocks have sold off today as the market weighs economic sentiment and Fed outlook.
- Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. MIGI dropped 14.7% to close at $0.7290. Mawson Infrastructure Group is expected to report Q2 results on August 22, 2022.
- Core Scientific, Inc. CORZ fell 14.1% to settle at $2.50. Shares of crypto-related stocks traded lower amid a drop in Bitcoin and Ethereum prices.
- America's Car-Mart, Inc. CRMT fell 14% to close at $79.48. Stephens & Co. downgraded America's Car-Mart from Overweight to Equal-Weight and announced an $83 price target.
- Hut 8 Mining Corp. HUT fell 13.8% to close at $2.32 after declining 10% on Thursday. The company launched at-the-market equity program of up to $200 million.
- Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM fell 13.5% to close at $30.92.
- Tattooed Chef, Inc. TTCF fell 13.4% to settle at $6.78.
- Eqonex Limited EQOS fell 13% to close at $0.5611.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR fell 12.8% to close at $283.00 amid a decline in Bitcoin and Ethereum prices.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. RIOT fell 12.4% to close at $7.25 amid a decline in Bitcoin and Ethereum prices.
- Reunion Neuroscience Inc. REUN fell 11.9% to close at $3.63.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN dipped 11.3% to close at $74.06. Shares of crypto-related stocks traded lower amid a drop in Bitcoin and Ethereum prices.
- Belite Bio, Inc BLTE fell 11% to close at $22.57. Belite Bio recently reported first half 2022 operational highlights and financial results.
- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. PACB fell 10.7% to close at $6.40.
- Bumble Inc. BMBL fell 10.1% to close at $28.26.
- Edible Garden AG Incorporated EDBL fell 9% to close at $1.22.
- GameStop Corp. GME fell 3.8% to close at $36.49 after dropping more than 6% on Thursday.
