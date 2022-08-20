Bill Gates Says He's Happiest When He Does This — 'No Matter How Gross The Subject Matter'

That Bill Gates is a voracious reader is no secret, and a recent tweet by the billionaire revealed another dimension of his learning-bent of mind.

The Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder said he is at his “happiest” when he is learning, no matter how gross the subject matter is. The statement came after his visit to the Meguro Parasitological Museum in Tokyo.

He also mentioned that he saw what he believed to be the world’s longest tapeworm, and added that he would visit again.

I’m at my happiest when I’m learning – no matter how gross the subject matter. Today, I experienced the Meguro Parasitological Museum in Tokyo, and saw what is believed to be the world’s longest tapeworm. 10/10 would visit again. pic.twitter.com/pMsHSswSBM — Bill Gates (@BillGates) August 19, 2022

Gates was in Tokyo this week, during which the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan conferred him with the “Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun” award, with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan Hayashi Yoshima handing over the award on Thursday.

During his visit, Gates also met with global health companies in Japan and extended his thanks to them for their commitment to saving lives around the world.

“We must keep up the fight to make sure preventable emergencies never again derail our common pursuit of a better future,” he said.

Photo: Courtesy of FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute and OnInnovation on flickr