Bill Gates Says He's Happiest When He Does This — 'No Matter How Gross The Subject Matter'

That Bill Gates is a voracious reader is no secret, and a recent tweet by the billionaire revealed another dimension of his learning-bent of mind.
The Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder said he is at his “happiest” when he is learning, no matter how gross the subject matter is. The statement came after his visit to the Meguro Parasitological Museum in Tokyo.
He also mentioned that he saw what he believed to be the world’s longest tapeworm, and added that he would visit again.
I’m at my happiest when I’m learning – no matter how gross the subject matter. Today, I experienced the Meguro Parasitological Museum in Tokyo, and saw what is believed to be the world’s longest tapeworm. 10/10 would visit again. pic.twitter.com/pMsHSswSBM— Bill Gates (@BillGates) August 19, 2022
See also: Bill Gates Lauds This World Leader For His Role In Advancing Global Health
Gates was in Tokyo this week, during which the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan conferred him with the “Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun” award, with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan Hayashi Yoshima handing over the award on Thursday.
During his visit, Gates also met with global health companies in Japan and extended his thanks to them for their commitment to saving lives around the world.
“We must keep up the fight to make sure preventable emergencies never again derail our common pursuit of a better future,” he said.
Photo: Courtesy of FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute and OnInnovation on flickr
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.