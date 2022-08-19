5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Defensive Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the consumer defensive sector:

Gravitas Education GEHI - P/E: 2.35 Ingles Markets IMKTA - P/E: 6.89 Alico ALCO - P/E: 8.1 Adecoagro AGRO - P/E: 5.83 DAVIDsTEA DTEA - P/E: 0.77

Gravitas Education's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $0.05, whereas in Q3, they were at -0.06. Ingles Markets saw a decrease in earnings per share from 3.61 in Q2 to $3.57 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 0.76%, which has increased by 0.05% from last quarter's yield of 0.71%.

Alico has reported Q3 earnings per share at $-0.21, which has decreased by 450.0% compared to Q2, which was 0.06. Its most recent dividend yield is at 4.72%, which has decreased by 1.42% from 6.14% in the previous quarter.

Adecoagro saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.13 in Q1 to $0.4 now. DAVIDsTEA's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $-0.04, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.06.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.