Bed Bath & Beyond, America's Car-Mart And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Thursday

- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY fell 23.3% to $17.71 following a Form 144 filing by RC Ventures, which suggested the firm proposed to sell 7.78 million common shares and certain call options. Additionally, Wedbush downgraded the stock to Underperform.
- Kirkland's, Inc. KIRK fell 20.2% to $5.11. The company is scheduled to report Q2 results on August 30, 2022.
- America's Car-Mart, Inc. CRMT declined 19.4% to $96.24 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Aura Biosciences, Inc. AURA dropped 18.8% to $16.52. Aura Biosciences recently reported cash, cash on hand as of June 30, 2022 of $122.1 million.
- Aura Biosciences, Inc. AURA fell 17.8% to $16.70.
- Magic Empire Global Limited MEGL fell 17.2% to $10.58.
- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) CALT dropped 15.3% to $17.73 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN dipped 14.8% to $45.02.
- LumiraDx Limited LMDX fell 14.7% to $1.28 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results.
- Torrid Holdings Inc. CURV declined 13.4% to $6.53.
- VBI Vaccines Inc. VBIV dropped 12.6% to $1.0750.
- Veru Inc. VERU fell 12.4% to $20.81.
- bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE shares fell 12.3% to $5.95. The FDA has approved Bluebird bio’s Zynteglo (betibeglogene autotemcel), also known as beti-cel, a one-time gene therapy custom-designed for beta‑thalassemia.
- Exscientia plc EXAI fell 10.7% to $10.25 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- I-Mab IMAB dipped 10.2% to $6.13.
- AMTD IDEA Group AMTD fell 9.8% to $2.3699.
- Invitae Corporation NVTA fell 9.3% to $3.8550. Piper Sandler maintained Invitae with an Underweight and lowered the price target from $2.5 to $2.25.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation BGFV dropped 8.8% to $12.93.
- Revlon, Inc. REV fell 8.1% to $7.68.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.