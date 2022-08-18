A Look Into Energy Sector Value Stocks

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the energy sector that may be worth watching:

Diamondback Energy FANG - P/E: 5.84 Devon Energy DVN - P/E: 8.13 Epsilon Energy EPSN - P/E: 6.24 Laredo Petroleum LPI - P/E: 1.86 Centennial Resource Dev CDEV - P/E: 5.37

Most recently, Diamondback Energy reported earnings per share at $7.07, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $5.2. Devon Energy has reported Q2 earnings per share at $2.59, which has increased by 37.77% compared to Q1, which was 1.88. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 9.86%, which has increased by 1.13% from 8.73% last quarter.

Epsilon Energy saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.24 in Q1 to $0.44 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.54%, which has decreased by 0.86% from 4.4% last quarter.

Laredo Petroleum has reported Q2 earnings per share at $7.5, which has increased by 45.07% compared to Q1, which was 5.17. Centennial Resource Dev has reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.6, which has increased by 1100.0% compared to Q1, which was 0.05.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.