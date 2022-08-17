Worksport Launches E-Commerce Platform

- Worksport Ltd WKSP has launched a new eCommerce platform, shopworksport.com.
- Through the newly launched e-Commerce platform, the company will begin selling the SC3, SC3 Pro, and SC4 proprietary, patented truck bed tonneau covers for light trucks.
- Worksport, with its patented truck bed tonneau cover designs, aims to provide the EV and ESS industries with renewable energy and solar PV solutions.
- The online platform will also be home to the company's anticipated flagship products, SOLIS, the folding truck bed tonneau cover and COR, its portable energy storage system with modular batteries, and Advanced hot-swap technology.
- "The new facility, our expanded staff, and eCommerce site are the result of two years' worth of planning. We believe it will permit Worksport to take complete control of its production and sales pipelines for all its current and future products," said CEO Steven Rossi.
- Price Action: WKSP shares are trading higher by 4.64% at $2.48 on the last check Wednesday.
