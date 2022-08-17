A Look Into Utilities Sector Value Stocks

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the utilities sector that may be worth watching:

Suburban Propane Partners SPH - P/E: 5.86 Energy Co of Minas Gerais CIG - P/E: 7.35 Smart Powerr CREG - P/E: 1.89 UGI UGI - P/E: 6.68 OGE Energy OGE - P/E: 9.24

Most recently, Suburban Propane Partners reported earnings per share at $-0.04, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at $2.74. Its most recent dividend yield is at 8.18%, which has increased by 0.61% from 7.57% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, Energy Co of Minas Gerais reported earnings per share at $0.0, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $0.12. Most recently, Smart Powerr reported earnings per share at $-0.08, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at $-0.16. This quarter, UGI experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $1.91 in Q2 and is now $0.06. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.35%, which has decreased by 0.71% from 4.06% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, OGE Energy experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $1.39 in Q1 and is now $0.36. Its most recent dividend yield is at 4.11%, which has decreased by 0.45% from 4.56% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.