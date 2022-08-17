Target's Q2 Highlights: Earnings Miss, Inventory Rightsizing, Margin Pressure & More

- Target Corp TGT reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 3.5% year-on-year to $26.04 billion, missing the consensus of $26.09 billion.
- Comparable sales increased 2.6% on top of 8.9% growth last year.
- The gross margin for the quarter contracted by 890 basis points to 21.5%. The shrink in gross margin was driven primarily by inventory impairments and actions taken to address lower-than-expected sales in discretionary categories.
- Related: Why Target Stock Is Sliding Today
- The operating margin was 1.2%, and operating income for the quarter declined 87% to $321 million. The operating margin rate reflected gross margin pressure from actions to reduce excess inventory and higher freight and transportation costs.
- The company held $1.1 billion in cash and equivalents as of July 30, 2022.
- Inventory at the July end was $15.3 billion, up 10.2% from January end.
- EPS of $0.39 missed the analyst consensus of $0.73.
- The company reduced its inventory exposure in discretionary categories while investing in frequency categories.
- Brian Cornell, chairman and CEO of Target, said, "While these inventory actions put significant pressure on our near-term profitability, we're confident this was the right long-term decision in support of our guests, our team and our business."
- Outlook: Target sees FY22 revenue growth in the low- to mid-single-digit range.
- The company expects an operating margin rate of around 6% in the back half of the year.
- TGT said it is planning cautiously for the remainder of the year.
- Price Action: TGT shares are trading lower by 2.21% at $176.20 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
- Photo Via Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.