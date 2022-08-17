Boeing, Northrop Grumman Part Of White House-Backed Advanced Manufacturing Program

- Boeing Co BA and Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC will join a White House-Backed Advanced Manufacturing Program to assist smaller American manufacturers in using 3D printing and other cutting-edge production technology more often, reported Reuters.
- The program seeks to boost suppliers' use of additive manufacturing (AM).
- The program, Additive Manufacturing Forward (AM Forward), is organized by the non-profit Applied Science & Technology Research Organization of America (ASTRO America).
- "The supply chain crisis isn't just about building out ports. It's about building up parts – right here in America's small business factories," explained ASTRO America's CEO, Neal Orringer.
- Boeing and Northrop Grumman aim to increase the number of small- and medium-sized suppliers competing over quote packages for products using additive manufacturing.
- Boeing will also aim to provide technical assistance to fulfill certification standards and enhance its certified small and medium supplier capacity by 30%.
- Price Action: BA shares trading lower by 0.77% at $170.6 and NOC lower by 0.20% at $484.53 during the premarket session on Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
