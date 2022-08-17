Agilent, Cassava Sciences And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session

- Cassava Sciences, Inc. SAVA rose 19% to $24.02 in pre-market trading after new filings showed recent insider buying.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY rose 18.6% to $24.48 in pre-market trading after jumping 29% on Tuesday.
- FaZe Holdings Inc. FAZE rose 9.6% to $14.60 in pre-market trading after gaining 12% on Tuesday. The company reported Q2 results on Monday.
- Agilent Technologies, Inc. A rose 6.3% to $141.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised its FY22 guidance.
- Heliogen, Inc. HLGN gained 5.7% to $2.59 in pre-market trading. Heliogen recently reported a Q2 loss of $0.11 per share.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. LX rose 5.5% to $2.10 in pre-market trading after reporting its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
- Infosys Limited INFY rose 4.2% to $20.99 in pre-market trading.
Also check this out: U.S. Retail Sales And Fed Minutes Among Top Macro Events For Wednesday .
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.