MINISO Group Board Approves Special Cash Dividend

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 17, 2022 5:48 AM | 1 min read
MINISO Group Board Approves Special Cash Dividend
  • MINISO Group Holding Ltd MNSO board of directors has approved a special cash dividend in the amount of $0.172 per ADS or $0.043 per ordinary share.
  • The special dividend is payable on September 9, 2022, to the holders of ADS and ordinary shares of record on August 31, 2022.
  • The ex-dividend date will be August 30, 2022.
  • The aggregate amount of cash dividends to be paid is about $53.5 million (RMB360.8 million), funded by surplus cash on the company's balance sheet. 
  • The company held $865.4 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.
  • Price Action: MNSO shares closed lower by 1.80% at $6.00 on Tuesday.

Posted In: BriefsNewsDividendsSmall CapGeneral