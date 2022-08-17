MINISO Group Board Approves Special Cash Dividend

by

board of directors has approved a special cash dividend in the amount of $0.172 per ADS or $0.043 per ordinary share. The special dividend is payable on September 9, 2022, to the holders of ADS and ordinary shares of record on August 31, 2022.

The ex-dividend date will be August 30, 2022.

The aggregate amount of cash dividends to be paid is about $53.5 million (RMB360.8 million), funded by surplus cash on the company's balance sheet.

The company held $865.4 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.

Price Action: MNSO shares closed lower by 1.80% at $6.00 on Tuesday.

