Walmart, Gap, Nordstrom And Some Other Big Stocks Recording Gains On Tuesday

U.S. stocks closed mostly higher on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones gaining around 240 points. Here is the list of some big stocks moving higher in the previous session.
- BioAtla, Inc. BCAB gained 48.4% to settle at $11.87. BioAlta recently reported Q2 earnings results.
- SkyWater Technology, Inc. SKYT shares jumped 33% to settle at $18.95 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Kirkland's, Inc. KIRK gained 31.9% to close at $5.29. Kirkland's is expected to report Q2 results on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY climbed 29.1% to settle at $20.65. B. Riley Securities downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from Neutral to Sell and announced a $5 price target.
- Navitas Semiconductor Corporation NVTS gained 26% to close at $7.76 following strong quarterly results.
- Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE rose 24.4% to close at $34.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued Q3 and FY22 guidance above estimates.
- AMTD IDEA Group AMTD rose 24.3% to close at $2.81 after AMTD Group announced it will inject into the company 100% of the equity interest in AMTD Assets Group.
- Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. ADES rose 20.6% to close at $5.92 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX gained 20.2% to settle at $8.56.
- Nu Holdings Ltd. NU rose 18% to close at $5.52 following strong quarterly sales.
- Fabrinet FN gained 14.9% to close at $115.72 following better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Nutex Health, Inc. NUTX rose 11.6% to settle at $4.32.
- Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST gained 9.7% to close at $36.28.
- Inter & Co, Inc. INTR gained 9.7% to settle at $3.84 after the company reported Q2 sales results were up year over year.
- Toast, Inc. TOST jumped 7.7% to close at $20.64.
- Wayfair Inc. W rose 7.6% to close at $73.54.
- Nordstrom, Inc. JWN gained 7.6% to settle at $26.82. Shares of retail and apparel companies traded higher in sympathy with Walmart, which reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- AutoNation, Inc. AN jumped 7.3% to close at $132.49. Shares of retail and apparel companies traded higher in sympathy with Walmart, which reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- The Gap, Inc. GPS climbed 7.3% to close at $11.48. Shares of retail and apparel companies traded higher in sympathy with Walmart, which reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO gained 7.2% to close at $136.59. Take-Two recently reported Q1 results and issued guidance.
- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. DNA shares rose 7.2% to close at $3.74 after the company said Q2 sales results were up year over year and raised FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
- Kohl's Corporation KSS rose 6.1% to close at $35.09. Kohl's named Christie Raymond as Chief Marketing Officer.
- Walmart Inc. WMT gained 5.1% to settle at $139.37 as the company reported second-quarter FY23 revenue growth of 8.4% year-on-year, to $152.86 billion, beating the consensus of $150.75 billion.
