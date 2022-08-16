TPI Composites Faces Downgrade By This Analyst As New Incentive Will Take Time For Profit Contribution

- Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov downgraded TPI Composites Inc TPIC to Outperform from Strong Buy and raised the price target to $28 (an upside of 39%) from $21.
- The analyst talks about The Inflation Reduction Act, which is set to be signed into law this week and comprises a grab-bag of "carrots" — the only kind of climate policies that can actually get through Congress.
- Molchanov mentions that TPIC ran up in response to the bill, even though it will take a long time before the bill's benefits show up in financials, and the magnitude of those benefits remains hazy.
- TPI is a company with a globally diversified sales mix. While there is no precise way to know what percentage of TPI's wind turbine blades are deployed in the U.S., the analyst thinks that it accounts for approximately one-third of revenue.
- Molchanov stated that the Production Tax Credit extension is certainly good news but hardly a game-changer from a demand standpoint.
- The analyst believes with the new incentive, the plant in Newton, Iowa, will restart operations. However, there is no timetable for doing so and no clarity on how much production can be expected.
- The good news is that TPI does not need to build anything "from scratch," but it will take time for the new incentive to begin contributing to profitability, stated the analyst.
- Price Action: TPIC shares are trading lower by 10.05% at $20.149 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.