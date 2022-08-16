- Needham analyst Ravindra Gill reiterated a Buy on SkyWater Technology, Inc SKYT and raised the price target to $20 from $15.
- SkyWater reported 2Q22 revenues over the mid-$40 million level, reaching a significant breakeven point, he said in a note titled "Revenue Is Now Over Breakeven Point Translating to Operating Leverage."
- He expected gross margins to improve through 2023 as inflation abates.
- SkyWater expects the ATS segment to account for 2/3 of revenue next quarter and targets a similar segment mix over the medium term, he highlighted.
- He saw SKYT as a strong play on advanced domestic semiconductor manufacturing for crucial technologies like quantum computing, photonics, carbon nanotubes, power management, biomedical and MEMS devices.
- The benefits of the CHIPS Act are essentially a free call option, as he contemplated no incremental revenue or CapEx subsidies in the long-term growth rate of 25%.
- He raised the price target on a blended methodology off his FY23 estimates.
- Price Action: SKYT shares traded higher by 32.70% at $18.91 on the last check Tuesday.
