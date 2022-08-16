5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Technology Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the technology sector:

GSE Systems GVP - P/E: 2.8 Kulicke & Soffa Indus KLIC - P/E: 5.98 Creative Realities CREX - P/E: 9.08 Intel INTC - P/E: 7.8 Canaan CAN - P/E: 2.04

GSE Systems saw an increase in earnings per share from -0.16 in Q1 to $-0.06 now. This quarter, Kulicke & Soffa Indus experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $1.95 in Q2 and is now $2.09. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.28%, which has decreased by 0.01% from last quarter's yield of 1.29%.

Creative Realities's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $0.06, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.17. Intel has reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.29, which has decreased by 66.67% compared to Q1, which was 0.87. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.92%, which has increased by 0.81% from 3.11% last quarter.

Most recently, Canaan reported earnings per share at $0.5, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at $1.07.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.