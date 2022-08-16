Putin Highlights 'Special And Privileged Strategic Partnership' In Independence Day Message To India

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday sent out a congratulatory message to the Indian leaders on the South Asian country's independence day.
What Happened: India on Monday marked its 75 years of independence from British colonial rule.
Following this, many congratulatory messages poured in from the world leaders, including Putin, U.S. President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and French President Emmanuel Macron.
Extending his wishes to India's President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin said, “Russian-Indian relations are developing in the spirit of the special and privileged strategic partnership.”
“India rightfully enjoys considerable prestige on the world stage and plays an important constructive role in resolving pressing issues on the international agenda,” he added.
Meanwhile, in his national day speech, PM Modi said the country would strive to become a developed nation within 25 years.
"We must turn India into a developed country in the next 25 years, in our lifetime," PM Modi said in his 81-minute-speech in Hindi. "It's a big resolution, and we should work towards it with all our might," he added.
