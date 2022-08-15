PM Modi Vows To Make India A Developed Nation In 25 Years: 'It's A Big Resolution'

Marking 75 years of Indian independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country would strive to become a developed nation within 25 years.
In his national day address on Monday, celebrating independence from British colonial rule, Modi said his government's policies would support domestic production in power, defense, and digital technology.
See Also: Xi Jinping's Government Asks India To Reiterate 'One China' Principle Amid Standoff With US Over Taiwan
"We must turn India into a developed country in the next 25 years, in our lifetime," PM Modi said in his 81-minute-speech in Hindi. "It's a big resolution, and we should work towards it with all our might," he added.
India — the world's sixth-largest economy — is expected to grow at over 7% in the current fiscal year ending in March 2023, the fastest among major economies.
According to experts, the country may expand to become the world's third-largest by 2050 after the United States and China, Reuters reported. Ahead of his speech at the Red Fort, PM Modi unfurled the national flag amid a 21-gun salute.
Meanwhile, its neighbor Pakistan — which was also a part of British India and became independent at the same time — celebrated its independence day on Sunday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.